Greenbriar buys parking and hospitality solutions provider Towne Park

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbriar

Greenbriar Equity Group has acquired Towne Park, a Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based parking and hospitality solutions provider. The seller was TA Associates. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Michael Weiss, managing partner at Greenbriar, said in a statement, “Towne Park is an exceptional business with a long and successful track record supporting leading clients within its core end markets. We have been impressed by the company’s customer-centric approach, deep operational capabilities, and industry-leading technology and service platform. We are looking forward to partnering with Andrew and the management team to support the company through its next stage of growth.”

Moelis & Company and Goodwin Procter acted as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to TA and Towne Park. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbriar.

Towne Park was founded in 1988.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenbriar invests in middle-market services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar has $10 billion of cumulative capital commitments.