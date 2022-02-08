Greenbriar invests in The Facilities Group

Greenbriar Equity Group has made an investment in The Facilities Group, an integrated facilities maintenance solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed. Raymond James acted as financial advisor to The Facilities Group while Moelis & Company and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to Greenbriar.

The Facilities Group (“TFG” or the “Company”) in partnership with Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. (“Greenbriar”), a leading middle market private investment firm, today announced that funds managed by Greenbriar completed its strategic growth investment in TFG, a leading integrated facilities maintenance solutions provider. Chief Executive Officer Bryson Raver will continue to lead the Company from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

The Facilities Group was founded by Revolent Capital Solutions as a consolidator in the highly fragmented janitorial services and facilities maintenance sector. Today, through its portfolio of 10 unique brand names, TFG serves more than 25,000 customer locations nationwide across a broad set of end markets.

CEO Bryson Raver, commented, “The entire TFG team is looking forward to our partnership with Greenbriar, specifically the opportunity to invest in continued growth initiatives and expanded service lines. Greenbriar’s extensive sector knowledge and acquisition experience will enhance our current operations and accelerate our growth strategy.”

Michael Weiss, Managing Partner at Greenbriar, said “The Facilities Group has established itself as a leading provider of facility maintenance and janitorial services in the United States, a sector we see benefitting from organic growth and consolidation tailwinds over the coming years. We are excited to partner with Bryson and his team to support the Company through its next stage of growth”.

Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor to The Facilities Group. Moelis & Company and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to Greenbriar. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Facilities Group

The Facilities Group is a leading provider of integrated facilities maintenance solutions. The Company partners with premier local, regional, and national brands to provide best-in-class service for its customers nationwide and across a broad set of end markets. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.