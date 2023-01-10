Greenbriar promotes Blitzer and Wang to managing director

Blitzer joined Greenbriar in 2011 and rejoined after business school while Wang came on board in 2012.

Greenbriar Equity Group has promoted Noah Blitzer and Michael Wang to managing director.

Blitzer joined Greenbriar in 2011 and rejoined after business school. Blitzer has an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Wang joined Greenbriar in 2012. He has a degree in business administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

Noah Roy, a Greenbriar managing partner, said in a statement, “Both Michael and Noah are proven investors and business builders, trusted partners to our portfolio companies and have established themselves as leaders both within Greenbriar and more broadly in the sectors and industries we invest in. Their promotions also continue Greenbriar’s long history of growing talent and leadership from within, reflecting our distinct culture and approach to working collaboratively together and with our portfolio companies.”

Based in Rye, New York, Greenbriar invests in services and manufacturing businesses. The firm has $9 billion of cumulative capital commitments.