GreenPoint Partners taps Richtman as operating partner

GreenPoint Partners has hired Beth Richtman as an operating partner. In her new role, she will be focused on partnering with portfolio companies to implement and enhance sustainability initiatives.

Richtman joins GreenPoint with institutional investment experience from the California Public Employee’s Retirement System. Before joining CalPERS, Richtman worked as a key member of the business development team at Enel Green Power North America.

On her new appointment, Richtman said in a statement, “I am thrilled to join such an experienced and forward-thinking team to support the transformative companies driving actionable change across the real assets space. There is so much opportunity for improvement within the industry, and I share Chris and the entire team’s dedication to sustainability and look forward to leveraging my expertise and network to advance these efforts.”

GreenPoint has also made a seed-stage investment in Carbon Title, a platform dedicated to measuring and managing the embodied carbon of existing and planned construction, as well as sourcing end-to-end the necessary carbon offsets to achieve carbon neutrality. No financial terms were disclosed.

GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm that invests at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Chris Green and headquartered in New York, the firm is deploying complementary strategies across technology investing and private equity to integrate the disparate worlds of real assets and technology.