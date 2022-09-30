Grey Rock to invest in oil and gas firm Rebellion Energy

The capital infusion will be used for growth.

Grey Rock Investment Partners has more than $1.3 billion in asset value across its private equity fund platform

The firm invests in natural resources, carbon capture, industrial electrification, and reduction of methane emissions

Grey Rock Investment Partners has agreed to invest in Rebellion Energy Solutions, a Tulsa-based oil and natural gas company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with the team at Rebellion who has unique expertise in petroleum engineering, field operations, impact measurement, and land restoration to offer solutions that help reduce carbon emissions,” said Matt Miller, Grey Rock co-founder and managing director, in a statement. “Grey Rock believes there is an underserved market of opportunities in the oil and gas well remediation space to offer near term solutions for positive environmental impacts.”

