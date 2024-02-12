GreyLion-backed ADC Aerospace scoops up manufacturer Cast-Rite

GreyLion acquired ADC in 2019

ADC Aerospace, which is backed by GreyLion, has acquired Cast-Rite Corporation, a Gardena, California-based provider of advanced die casting and fabrication solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

ADC Aerospace is a maker of die-cast parts.

GreyLion acquired ADC in 2019.

On the deal, David Ferguson, managing partner of GreyLion, said in a statement, “John and the entire ADC team have done a terrific job of successfully executing against the Company’s strategic business objectives and ensuring that ADC continues to be a leading manufacturer of complex, highly engineered turnkey die-cast parts used in critical applications throughout the aerospace, defense, medical, automotive and specialty industrial markets.”

GreyLion invests in the lower middle market. The firm currently manages three private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.9 billion.