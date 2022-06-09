Gridiron Capital buys Vistage Partners from Providence Equity Partners

Gridiron expects to accelerate the CEO coaching company’s growth and expand it worldwide

Members of Vistage’s management team are also investing in the company

“SMB leaders today are facing greater challenges than ever before,” Sam Reese, CEO of Vistage

Gridiron Capital is buying Vistage Worldwide, a CEO coaching and peer advisory company for small and midsize businesses founded in 1957, from Providence Equity Partners for undisclosed terms. Members of Vistage’s management team are also investing in the company.

Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron, said: “Gridiron is managed by partners who grew up working in and leading family-owned businesses, so we have a unique appreciation for the value that Vistage provides to CEOs and executives. We look forward to partnering with this exceptional management team and leveraging our firm’s Centers of Excellence to maximize the Company’s potential and reach.”

“Our unique perspective will enable Gridiron to support and accelerate the Company’s growth trajectory across the globe,” said Will Hausberg, Senior Managing Director of Gridiron.

Sam Reese, CEO of Vistage, commented, “We are pleased with the growth Vistage has experienced in partnership with Providence Equity Partners. SMB leaders today are facing greater challenges than ever before, and we look forward to working with Gridiron Capital. The Gridiron team has extensive experience in the small business sector and fully appreciates the support and services that we provide to CEOs.”

The transaction is expected to close in July of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Macquarie Capital served as financial advisor to Providence Equity and Vistage.