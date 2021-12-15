Gridiron exits Legility

Gridiron Capital has sold Legility to Consilio. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Nashville, Legility is a provider of technology-enabled legal services, providing consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent to corporations and law firms.

PRESS RELEASE

New Canaan, CT, December 15, 2021 – Gridiron Capital, LLC (“Gridiron”), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced it has completed the sale of Legility (the “Company”) to Consilio.

Based in Nashville, TN, Legility is a leading provider of technology-enabled legal services, providing consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent to corporations and law firms. The Company has more than 1,000 lawyers, engineers, consultants, technology and data specialists, and operational experts serving more than one-third of the Fortune 100 and one-quarter of the Am Law 200.

Gridiron’s original investment thesis was focused on expanding Legility’s service offering, geographic footprint and client base. During Gridiron’s investment, the Company expanded from focusing exclusively on flexible talent and managed services to providing a full suite of outsourced data solutions and tech enabled services to corporate general counsels. Legility also grew its footprint from the regional southeastern United States to full nationwide and European coverage.

Consilio, is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. The acquisition will strengthen Consilio’s enterprise legal services and flexible legal talent solutions offerings. It will also build upon a proven platform delivering a complete legal services experience across a spectrum of client needs worldwide while considerably increasing its European capabilities and solutions.

“Legility has a proven track record of creating excellent predictive and automated enterprise-wide legal driven processes that blend analytics, purpose-built workflows, and information-driven process improvements that help legal teams achieve operational success,” said Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio. “This acquisition unlocks greater scale and resources while aligning with our strategy to invest in differentiated solutions that result in a consistently exceptional client experience.”

Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gridiron stated, “We are extremely proud of the Legility team and the outstanding growth that they achieved during our partnership. Will Hausberg, Managing Director at Gridiron added, “It has been an honor to work with Barry Dark and the entire team at Legility to build a unique tech-enabled legal services business that brings innovation to the legal market.”

“We have really enjoyed and benefited from our partnership with Gridiron, which has supported Legility’s transformation and expansion. We are excited to build on the strengths we have developed by combining with Consilio to greatly benefit our clients and our team. An important consideration for Legility in the combination was the shared view on where the market is going, and we are particularly interested in expanding together what we can provide to clients in non-eDiscovery legal and compliance domains,” said Barry Dark, CEO of Legility.

The transaction is now closed and will be followed by an integration period of several quarters as the two businesses align systems and processes. Finn Dixon & Herling LLP acted as legal advisor and Jefferies acted as financial advisor to Gridiron Capital.