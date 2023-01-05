Gridiron invests in Esquire Deposition Solutions

Finn, Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal counsel to Gridiron

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Esquire and Akerman LLP served as legal counsel

Gridiron Capital targets middle-market companies in the consumer, B2B and B2C services and niche industrial segments

Gridiron Capital has made an investment in Atlanta-based Esquire Deposition Solutions, a provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video and interpreting services for corporate and law firm clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

Esquire supports more than 150,000 depositions annually.

On the transaction, Tom Burger, co-founder and managing partner of Gridiron, said in a statement, “We’re pleased to partner with the talented Esquire management team and leverage our expertise and track record of successfully investing in outsourced legal services and human capital management businesses – two of Gridiron’s Thematic Areas of Expertise – to support and accelerate Esquires growth plans.”

