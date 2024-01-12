GroundForce Capital-backed SYSTM Foods buys beverage brand Humm Kombucha

SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands

SYSTM Foods, which is backed by GroundForce Capital, has acquired Humm Kombucha, an Oregon-based beverage brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

SYSTM Foods is a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands.

On the deal, GroundForce Capital co-founder and Co-Managing Partner Dan Gluck said in a statement, “The roll-up strategy under SYSTM Foods is just part of the evolution of our strategy. We see opportunities to replicate this model in other sectors. This move also highlights our ability to identify opportunities and successfully develop and execute investment strategies.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, GroundForce Capital backs high-potential companies seeking to improve the health and longevity of people and the planet.