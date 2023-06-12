Grovecourt buys Premier Radiology Services

Capitala Group and Siguler Guff provided financing for the transaction



Grovecourt Capital Partners has acquired Miami-based Premier Radiology Services, a provider of teleradiology services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Alex Vargas, managing partner at Grovecourt Capital Partners, said in a statement, “Premier Radiology Services has developed an exceptional customer base, bolstered by a world-class network of radiologists, while demonstrating a remarkable track record of growth. We look forward to strengthening Premier’s position as a leader in teleradiology by supporting its organic growth initiatives as well as through strategic M&A.”

With a network of about 100 radiologists, Premier interprets approximately 2 million medical images per year for a wide range of customers.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Grovecourt Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm focuses on business services, healthcare services, communication services, and industrials.