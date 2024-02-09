Grovecourt Capital-backed Premier Radiology snaps up medtech company NationalRad

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Grovecourt targets the business services, communication services, healthcare, and industrial sectors

Premier Radiology Services, which is backed by Grovecourt Capital Partners, has acquired NationalRad, a Deerfield Beach, Florida-based provider of subspecialty teleradiology services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Miami, Premier Radiology Services is a provider of teleradiology services.

On the deal, Dr. Michael Zlatkin, president of NationalRad, said in a statement, “With this partnership, NationalRad is poised to grow while remaining focused on fulfilling our mission of delivering first-rate patient care and subspecialized teleradiology services. With Premier by our side, we will attract even more skilled radiologists as we continue to invest in our technology and our talented team.”

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Grovecourt targets the business services, communication services, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Grovecourt was founded in 2022.