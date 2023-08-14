Grovecourt Capital taps Rotermund as operating advisor

Rotermund is the former CEO and founder of Clarity Software.

Grovecourt Capital Partners has named Sean Rotermund as operating advisor.

In this role, Rotermund will assist the Grovecourt team in analyzing and managing investments in the healthcare services and technology sectors.

Rotermund is the former CEO and founder of Clarity Software.

“We are excited to welcome Sean as an operating advisor to Grovecourt. Sean’s track record of scaling healthcare services organizations and driving performance-based culture will be invaluable for our future investments,” said Matt Bergin, managing partner at Grovecourt in a statement.

In addition to his new role, Rotermund joined the board of directors of Premier Radiology Services, a Grovecourt portfolio company.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Grovecourt Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market