Growth Capital Partners makes strategic investment in Plenitude

The investment will accelerate Plenitude’s expansion plans and will support the further build out of new capabilities.

Plenitude is a financial crime, risk and compliance specialist

It plans to establish a presence in Asia

It also intends to expand into new sectors through advisory, transformation services and RegTech subscription products

Growth Capital Partners has today announced a strategic investment in financial crime, risk and compliance specialists Plenitude. London-based Plenitude was recently appointed to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Skilled Person Panel for Financial Crime. It works with financial institutions, professional services and digital asset firms.

Growth Capital Partners is a private equity firm from London that typically looks to make investments around $10 million to $50 million with a typical flexible equity shareholding range between 30 to 65 percent. It invests in companies within the technology, industrial and services sectors.

“We are delighted to have completed our investment in Plenitude Consulting and to be partnering with them and their talented team of financial crime compliance experts,” said Richard Shaw, partner at GCP. “Plenitude’s success over the last 10 years is fantastic, including the relentless focus on exceptional client delivery, trusted advice and innovation across an increasing range of consulting specialisms, international clients and RegTech subscription products. We are excited to now be able to provide this significant investment and strategic support to help to deliver the ambitious growth plans ahead.’’

Plenitude supports engagements across the UK, EU, Nordics and Asia and is looking to establish a larger presence in Asia. It is also looking to expand its client footprint into new sectors through advisory, transformation services and RegTech subscription products.

“We are delighted to have secured GCP as our investment partner at an important stage of our growth journey and leverage their investment expertise and network to execute on our business strategy,” said Alan Paterson, managing director at Plenitude. “GCP’s long-standing track record of building genuine investment partnerships with entrepreneurial companies along with their understanding of our business and shared vision, made them the clear partner of choice.”