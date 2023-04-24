GrowthCurve-backed Mistplay promotes Heller to CEO

Also, Mistplay has added Amarnath Thombre to the board of directors.

Montreal-based Mistplay, a loyalty app and game discovery platform for mobile games, has promoted Jason Heller to CEO. Also, Mistplay has added Amarnath Thombre to the board of directors.

Mistplay is backed by GrowthCurve Capital.

As part of this next phase of evolution, current CEO and founder Henri-Charles Machalani’s official title moving forward will be founder and he will remain an active board member advising the company on strategy and product-led growth.

Previously, Heller was chief growth officer of Mistplay. He is the former president of Persado and ex-partner at McKinsey & Company.

On the appointment, Matthew Popper, head of financial and information services investing at GrowthCurve, said in a statement, “We look forward to our ongoing work with Jason and this outstanding team of industry leaders as we continue to focus on further growth and expansion opportunities that capitalize on Mistplay’s unique data and analytics platform, as well as GrowthCurve’s focus on human capital and functional and technical expertise building data-rich AI companies.”

Thombre is former CEO of Match Group Americas.

Mistplay launched in 2016.

GrowthCurve Capital targets the financial and information services, healthcare, and technology sectors.