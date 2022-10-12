Gryphon-backed Heritage acquires HVAC/R distributor Coastal Supply Company

Moving forward, Coastal will continue to be led by General Manager David Kennedy and operate under the Ed’s Supply division of HDH

Coastal marks the fifth acquisition completed by HDH during Gryphon’s ownership

Gryphon invests in middle-market companies

Heritage Distribution Holdings, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Knoxville, Tennessee-based Coastal Supply Company Inc, an HVAC/R distributor.

Heritage is an Atlanta-based wholesale distributor of HVAC/R equipment parts.

Tucker Byram, president of Ed’s Supply, said in a statement, “Coastal has grown steadily since its founding to become the leading distributor in the East Tennessee market, thanks to the management team’s commitment to people, products, and service. The company’s focus on service combined with its broad product portfolio makes it a perfect fit for HDH, and I look forward to working with the Coastal team to continue to grow our business.”

Coastal marks the fifth acquisition completed by HDH during Gryphon’s ownership. HDH’s growing number of brands of HVAC/R distributors operating across the Midwest and Southeast includes Benoist Brothers Supply, Ed’s Supply, Nu Comfort Supply, and Wittichen Supply.

Gryphon invests in middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.