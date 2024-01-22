Gryphon-backed Kano acquires Super Lube and Synco brands

Nashville-based Kano is a producer of penetrating oils and lubricants for industrial maintenance, repair, and operations, and professional specialty trade markets.

Kano Laboratories, which is backed by Gryphon, has acquired Super Lube and Synco brands from Synco Chemical Corporation. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to support the Kano management team on this strategic acquisition, as we continue to build scale and drive growth,” said Craig Nikrant, an operating partner on the Gryphon Heritage Fund team. “The Super Lube and Synco product lines greatly complement Kano’s market-leading Kroil brand, and the combination allows for a meaningful expansion of Kano’s offerings to better serve the expanding needs of customers.”

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP and Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP served as legal advisors to Synco, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal advice to Kano. G2 Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to Kano.

Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Kano is a producer of penetrating oils and lubricants for industrial maintenance, repair, and operations, and professional specialty trade markets.

Gryphon invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $9 billion of assets under management.