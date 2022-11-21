Gryphon-backed Kano taps Klein as new president

Klein succeeds Sevan Demirdogen, who will remain with the company as executive chairman of the board.

Kano Laboratories, a producer of branded penetrating oils and lubricants, has named Mark Klein as president.

Klein succeeds Sevan Demirdogen, who will remain with the company as executive chairman of the board.

Demirdogen assumed leadership of Kano after Gryphon Investors purchased the company in 2020.

Prior to joining Kano, Klein served as co-pesident of Klein Tools.

On the appointment, Craig Nikrant, a Gryphon operating partner, said in a statement, “Mark brings a wealth of experience and proven results which will help launch Kano into its next phase of growth. His laser focus on customers and proven results through MRO distribution, retail and innovation gives us great confidence in his leadership and vision for the company, and I’m looking forward to partnering with him.”

Kano was founded in 1939.

Gryphon invests in the middle market. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.