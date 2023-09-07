Gryphon-backed Meazure Learning buys online proctor Examity

Meazure Learning is a provider of test development and delivery solutions for higher education and professional testing

Meazure Learning, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Massachusetts-based Examity, an online proctor for educators, certifying bodies, employers and other assessment providers. The seller is Great Hill Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Jon Cheek, head of Gryphon’s software group, said in a statement, “Covid-19 accelerated the massive transformation of e-learning and remote testing, and online proctoring has quickly become a multi-billion-dollar industry as well as a vital tool for educational testing and certification programs used by a wide variety of professions. We are excited to unlock new growth opportunities with the combination of Meazure and Examity, offering customers a secure, convenient, and accessible test-taking experience.”

Meazure Learning has a network of over 1,300 trained proctors.

Gryphon Investors has over $8.9 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.