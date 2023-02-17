Gryphon-backed Mechanix Wear promotes Spungin to CEO

Also, former CEO Michael Hale will transition to the position of vice chairman of the board.

Mechanix Wear, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has promoted Jesse Spungin to CEO. Previously, he was president and chief operating officer. Also, former CEO Michael Hale will transition to the position of vice chairman of the board.

Valencia, California-based Mechanix Wear is a maker of work gloves.

Mechanix Wear was founded in 1991 by Jim Hale. The company sells its products in more than 20,000 retail store locations across more than 70 countries and through industrial distributors.

Spungin joined Mechanix Wear in 2019. Prior to joining the company, he was president at K&N Engineering.

“We believe Jesse will offer thoughtful guidance as he takes over the operational leadership of the company,” said Dennis O’Brien, Gryphon operating partner and chairman of the board of Mechanix Wear, in a statement. “Since joining Mechanix Wear, he has become an expert in the business and brings differentiated cross-functional leadership skills that will help shape the long-term future of the company and enable it to thrive.”

Gryphon Investors invests in middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.