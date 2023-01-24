Gryphon-backed Metagenics taps Lindberg as CFO

Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Metagenics is a nutritional supplement company

Metagenics Inc, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has named Gavin J. Lindberg as chief financial officer. His appointment became effective January 17.

Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Metagenics is a nutritional supplement company. The company was founded in 1983.

Lindberg spent the bulk of his career at Nike, Inc., in a variety of senior finance positions, culminating in vice president, chief financial officer, product innovation & brand. Immediately prior to joining Metagenics, he spent one year as CFO at JustFoodForDogs.

On the new appointment, Ryan Fagan, managing director in Gryphon’s consumer group, said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the accomplishments the Metagenics team has made during the first year of our partnership. Over the past year, the company acquired U.K. supplements retailer NutriAdvanced and was certified as a global B Corporation, signifying that it meets the highest standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. Gavin’s experience driving brands will be an enormous asset as we look to take advantage of these tailwinds and continue the company’s growth.”

Gryphon Investors backs middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.