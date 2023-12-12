Gryphon-backed Ncontracts scoops up compliance software firm Quantivate

Ncontracts is a provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial services industry.

Ncontracts, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Quantivate, a Bothell, Washington-based provider of governance, risk and compliance solutions for banks and credit unions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The complex risks facing financial institutions today require sophisticated management tools, and we believe the addition of Quantivate’s products makes Ncontracts’ software-as-a-service and knowledge-as-a-service GRC offerings some of the most comprehensive solutions available today,” said Sandy McKinnon, a principal in the software group at Gryphon in a statement. “We look forward to further supporting Michael and the Ncontracts team as they continue to innovate and grow the business.”

Gryphon invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has approximately $9 billion of assets under management.