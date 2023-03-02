Gryphon-backed Repipe taps Teresi as CEO

He is succeeding founder and President Jeff Butler, who will remain with Repipe as vice president.

Repipe Specialists, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has appointed Jay Teresi as CEO. He is succeeding founder and President Jeff Butler, who will remain with Repipe as vice president.

Based in Burbank, California, Repipe is a home services company.

Amanda Kalin, Gryphon Heritage Fund Managing Director, said, “We are excited to welcome Jay to Repipe. Repipe is a national leader that is poised for accelerated growth, and Jay’s proven ability to complement the existing Repipe team and service the needs of customers and contractors on a national level will help the Company as it continues to scale and expand into new markets.”

Teresi joins Repipe after serving as president & CEO of Louver Shop. Prior to that, he spent 23 years at The Home Depot, most recently as general manager of the installation services division.

Repipe was founded in 1991.

Gryphon Investors backs middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.