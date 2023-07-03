Gryphon-backed Right Time buys Nova Scotia’s Shines Energy

Shines Energy is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based provider of residential heating, cooling and air quality.

Right Time Group of Companies, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, has acquired Shines Energy, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based provider of residential heating, cooling and air quality. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Since 2013, Shines has delivered its services to homeowners in the Halifax Regional Municipality area of Nova Scotia. The company’s management and employees will join the Right Time team.

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) contractor focused on the residential market. Shines Energy is its 19th acquisition to date.

Right Time continues to look to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada.

“Sandy Hines has done a fantastic job building a well-respected business in the Halifax area, and Right Time will continue to deliver the Shines brand promise for years to come,” said Craig Goettler, CEO, Right Time.

Gryphon Investors acquired a majority interest in Right Time in 2020.

Gryphon, headquartered in San Francisco, is a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies in partnership with experienced management. It managed more than $8.9 billion of assets as on 31 December 2022.