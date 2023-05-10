Gryphon-backed Right Time acquires Thomson Industries

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractor focused on the residential market.

Thomson Industries is a Vancouver-based provider of residential heating, cooling, electrical and air quality services to homeowners

The acquisition is the 18th made by Right Time as part of its strategic growth plan

Gryphon Investors acquired a majority interest in Right Time in 2020

Right Time Group of Companies, backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Thomson Industries, a Vancouver-based provider of residential heating, cooling, electrical and air quality services to homeowners.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) contractor focused on the residential market. It now operates out of 25 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The acquisition of Thomson is the 18th made by Right Time as part of its strategic growth plan. The company continues to look to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network.

Gryphon Investors acquired a majority interest in Right Time in 2020.

Gryphon, headquartered in San Francisco, is a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies in partnership with experienced management. It had more than $8.9 billion of assets under management as of 31 December, 2022.