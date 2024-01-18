Gryphon-backed Southern Home Services acquires HVAC firm ACE Solves It All

Under the terms of the agreement, ACE Solves It All will continue to operate under its current name and branding

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon targets the middle market

Southern Home Services, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired ACE Solves It All, a Florida-based HVAC firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Southern is an operator of home service companies.

On the deal, Jarrod Brinker, a chief strategy officer, said in a statement,”Being local to Orlando, we have long admired ACE’s reputation for excellence and are happy to have their team join Southern. Our home office support staff will assist the company in achieving their growth objectives while preserving their local identity.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ACE Solves It All will continue to operate under its current name and branding.

