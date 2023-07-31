Gryphon-backed Techmer PM to scoop up Advanced Color Technologies

The deal is expected to close by August 31

Techmer PM was founded in 1981

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors backs middle-market companies

Techmer PM, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has agreed to acquire Dalton, Georgia-based Advanced Color Technologies, a color and additive compounder. No financial terms were disclosed.

Techmer PM is a polymer materials design company.

Russ Neuman, who founded ACT in 2013, will be Techmer PM’s vice president reporting to CEO Michael McHenry.

“Techmer’s technology leadership and commitment to quality made Techmer the ideal company for this integration,” said Neuman in a statement. “The industry views Techmer as an innovation leader, with their Fibertech conference being one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated industry events.”

