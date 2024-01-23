Gryphon-backed TTDS snaps up Proheat

TTDS is a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products.

Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Proheat Inc., a Kentucky-based distributor of heaters, sensors, controls, and comprehensive technical support to manufacturers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Proheat President and CEO Steven W. Button will remain with the company and maintain a significant equity stake.

“We partner with outstanding companies who offer high quality solutions that meet the unique challenges of our customers,” said Jeff Pembroke, operating partner of Gryphon’s Heritage Fund. “In this highly fragmented market, we are actively pursuing multiple organic and acquisition opportunities that leverage Gryphon’s proven experience with value-added distribution businesses.”

Gryphon was advised by legal counsel Kirkland & Ellis LLP while Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs LLP served as legal counsel to Proheat.

TTDS was established in 2023 by Gryphon Investors. TTDS is the parent company of Big Chief Inc.

Gryphon invests in the middle market.