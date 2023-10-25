Gryphon-backed VIP promotes Moore to CEO

Former CEO and founder Mike Dunn is now serving as executive vice president of business development and vice chairman of the board.

Vision Innovation Partners, a Mid-Atlantic eye care platform, has promoted current board member and President Chris Moore to CEO.

VIP is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors.

This appointment is part of a planned transition in the senior leadership of the company. Former CEO and founder Mike Dunn is now serving as executive vice president of business development and vice chairman of the board.

Before becoming a board member and president of VIP, Moore was the president at Century Vision Global. He also co-founded Integrity Digital Solutions.

On the appointment, Luke Schroeder, a partner in Gryphon’s healthcare group, said in a statement, “Chris has been driving improved delivery of practice management support resources to VIP locations, offering an attractive value proposition to partner physicians. We are confident he is the right person to move VIP forward as the organization continues to scale and expand its footprint through both organic initiatives and additional M&A, which will solidify its position as the partner of choice for ophthalmologists and optometrists in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

VIP was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Gryphon Investors invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $9 billion of assets under management.