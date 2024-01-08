Gryphon-backed Vision Innovation Partners acquires eye care platform BMEA

BMEA marks VIP’s 25th add-on acquisition since its founding in 2017

Cross Keys Capital Healthcare was financial advisor to BMEA

Gryphon invests in the middle market

Vision Innovation Partners, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Sellersville, Pennsylvania-based Buck-Mont Eye Associates, a provider of ophthalmologic, optometric, and retina care. No financial terms were disclosed.

VIP is a mid-Atlantic eye care platform.

BMEA is led by Dr. John Godfrey and Dr. Michael Posner.

“We are delighted to welcome Bucks-Mont Eye Associates as they join the VIP Team,” states Chris Moore, CEO of Vision Innovation Partners in a statement. “The Bucks-Mont Eye Associates team is fully aligned with our mission to protect and restore vision for patients in communities we serve. Their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

