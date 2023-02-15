Gryphon-backed Vivify buys pigment firm Reitech

Vivify is a provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients.

Reitech’s owners Stephen Holtzman and Prakash Pradhan will remain with Reitech and join the Vivify management team

Vivify was acquired in December 2021 by Gryphon Heritage Fund

Gryphon invests in the middle market

Vivify Specialty Ingredients, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Reading, Pennsylvania-based Reitech Corporation, a maker of pigment dispersions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Reitech’s owners Stephen Holtzman and Prakash Pradhan will remain with Reitech and join the Vivify management team.

Vivify was acquired in December 2021 by Gryphon Heritage Fund, the small-cap strategy of Gryphon Investors.

“Reitech is an ideal acquisition for Vivify, with a complementary product line that offers new avenues for product innovations,” said Craig Nikrant, operating partner on the Gryphon Heritage Fund team, in a statement. “We remain committed to partnering with the Vivify management team to identify and support additional strategic acquisitions that will drive growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Vivify. Reger Rizzo & Darnall LLP served as legal counsel to Reitech.

Vivify is a provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets.

Gryphon invests in the middle market. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management.