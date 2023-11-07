Gryphon-backed Vivify Specialty Ingredients acquires Access Ingredients

Vivify is a provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets.

Access owner and President Trudi Leung will continue to lead the company as managing director and roll over a meaningful financial stake

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Vivify while Russ August & Kabat Law served as legal counsel to Access

Gryphon has approximately $9 billion of assets under management

Vivify Specialty Ingredients, which is backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Arcadia, California-based Access Ingredients, a provider of specialty ingredients for the personal care industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Vivify is a provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets.

Access owner and President Trudi Leung will continue to lead the company as managing director and roll over a meaningful financial stake.

“We are pleased to support the Vivify management team as they continue to identify strategic acquisitions that build scale and drive growth,” said Craig Nikrant, operating partner on the Gryphon Heritage Fund team in a statement. “Access’s differentiated product line greatly complements Vivify’s already deep palette of customer solutions and will allow for meaningful expansion of Vivify’s personal care and cosmetics offerings.”

Access was founded in 2012.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Vivify while Russ August & Kabat Law served as legal counsel to Access.

Gryphon invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $9 billion of assets under management.