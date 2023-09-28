Gryphon Investors agrees to buy AirX Climate Solutions

ACS’ CEO Rick Aldridge and other members of management will reinvest alongside Gryphon

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2023

ACS is Gryphon’s fourth investment in the HVAC value chain

Gryphon Investors has agreed to acquire AirX Climate Solutions (ACS), a full-service, specialty heating, ventilation, and air conditioning service provider, from L Catterton.

“We will leverage Gryphon’s deep experience in the HVAC sector through our investments in Right Time and Southern Home Services, along with our successfully realized investment in Heritage Distribution Holdings, to help ACS continue to evolve,” said Scott Hearn and Leigh Abramson, co-heads of Gryphon’s Industrial Growth Group.

ACS’ CEO Rick Aldridge and other members of management will reinvest alongside Gryphon and will continue to run the company.

Hearn, Abramson, and Mark Fuller, MD in Gryphon’s Industrial Growth Group, will join the ACS’ board of directors alongside Aldridge.

Gryphon’s investment will support ACS’ growth initiatives, including broadening its geographic footprint, expanding its aftermarket and service products, and executing strategic acquisitions, according to a release.

ACS is Gryphon’s fourth investment in the HVAC value chain and follows the firm’s exit from Heritage Distribution Holdings earlier this year.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ACS is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Gryphon Investors is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in the business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial growth, and software sectors. The firm, based in San Francisco, has around $9 billion of assets under management.

L Catterton is a consumer-focused investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Jefferies and William Blair served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Gryphon.