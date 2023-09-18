Gryphon Investors establishes new platform Thermal Technology Distribution

Simultaneously, TTDS has acquired Big Chief Inc, a Cincinnati-based distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products.

Former Big Chief Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Howe has been named president of the company, while former BC President Terry Howe will join TTDS’ board of managers

BC was founded in 1962 by James Howe Sr

Gryphon Investors has over $8.9 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022

Gryphon Investors has formed Thermal Technology Distribution, an industrial temperature management platform. Simultaneously, TTDS has acquired Big Chief Inc, a Cincinnati-based distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products for the industrial market.

Former Big Chief Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Howe has been named president of the company, while former BC President Terry Howe will join TTDS’ board of managers. Both will retain a meaningful ownership stake in TTDS. No financial terms were disclosed.

BC was founded in 1962 by James Howe Sr.

On the transaction, Gryphon Heritage Fund Operating Partner Craig Nikrant said in a statement, “Terry and Jeff have built a strong reputation among professionals as the premium provider in this industry, and we have already identified opportunities to further expand BC’s market-leading position. We believe Gryphon’s investment will allow the company to accelerate organic growth, and, just as importantly, we will be actively pursuing add-on acquisitions that complement BC’s core strengths and enable it to scale rapidly.”

Gryphon was advised by legal counsel Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Prestwick Partners served as financial advisor to Big Chief while Katz Teller served as legal counsel to the company.

Gryphon Investors has over $8.9 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.