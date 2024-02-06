Gryphon to sell emergency response firm Hepaco to Clean Harbors

Gryphon initially invested in Hepaco in August 2016

Piper Sandler Companies and Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisors to Hepaco

Gryphon backs the middle market

Gryphon Investors has agreed to sell Hepaco, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of emergency response and environmental services, to Clean Harbors. No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is valued at $400 million.

On the transaction, Alex Earls, a partner and head of Gryphon’s business services Group, said in a statement, “We have greatly enjoyed partnering with Hepaco management to build a premier company in the environmental and emergency services industry while more than tripling revenue and EBITDA. We are confident that Clean Harbors will be an excellent home for Hepaco, and we believe that Clean Harbors will accelerate Hepaco’s ongoing growth initiatives.”

Gryphon invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $9 billion of assets under management.