GTCR agrees ADT Commercial carve-out for $1.6bn; Carlyle takes minority stake in Quest Global

Good morning, Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We’ve got a couple of chunky deals to start things off, with GTCR agreeing to carve out the commercial business unit of safety services provider ADT Inc and Carlyle signing an agreement to take a minority stake in engineering company Quest Global, from which Bain Capital and Advent International are exiting.

Next up, Sherri Williams of The Raine Group tells PE Hub’s Rafael Canton about the resilience of the consumer segment before we look at KKR agreeing to buy publisher Simon & Schuster and Advent International inking a deal to buy fashion business Zimmermann.

Safety first

GTCR has agreed to acquire the commercial business unit of ADT Inc, a Boca Raton, Florida-based provider of critical safety services, for $1.6 billion.

The price gives an EV/commercial adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 11.2x times, according to a release.

Proceeds from the sale – expected to close in the fourth quarter – will be used to reduce debt by $1.5 billion.

“ADT Commercial has established itself as an innovative leader in providing the critical safety services that businesses need to protect their day-to-day functionality,” said David Donnini, managing director and head of business & consumer services at GTCR, in a statement.

Engineering

Carlyle has inked an agreement to acquire a significant minority stake in Quest Global, a Singapore-based engineering services company.

Current investors Bain Capital and Advent International will exit.

The deal values Quest Global at $2 billion, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Simple joys

Plenty of column inches have been devoted over the last year to how consumers have had to cut spending as high inflation has hit their pockets.

But according to Sherri Williams, partner and head of investor relations at New York merchant bank The Raine Group, the consumer sector is a bit more downturn-resistant than many give it credit for.

In a Q&A with PE Hub’s Rafael Canton, she said that whether “it’s spend on makeup or an NFL ticket, small discretionary spend has been very resilient. That’s why we’ve continued to have conviction around our sectors and what we’re seeing in our cohorts across our portfolio companies is resilience if it’s a good product and it’s small discretionary spend.”

Raine sees particular opportunities in companies that are strong but need a little work on their capital structure or balance sheet.

“Companies maybe raise too much debt, maybe aren’t profitable and don’t have a strong base of equity support, and those are great opportunities for us,” Williams told Rafael. “We’re always fundamentally looking for a sound investment. We focus on revenue, growth and profitability, and we’ve really been disciplined. That is due to our fund size, where we’re only investing in 10 to 12 companies per fund.”

Check out the full article to find out where Williams sees challenges in the second half of the year and how dealmaking has changed over the last few years.

Booked

My small, discretionary spending tends to be on books – unfortunately at a faster rate than I can read – which flows nicely into a deal that has been receiving a lot of attention: KKR’s agreeing to acquire New York-based book publishing giant Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion from Paramount Global.

What interested me was that KKR was able to make its move after a federal judge in November blocked competitor Penguin Random House’s bid for the business on antitrust grounds.

The increased scrutiny of antitrust regulators on private equity deals is something we’ve focused a lot on over on PE Hub Europe – see here for a case study involving Triton Partners, Bain Capital and a Finnish construction company – so it was interesting to see such attention working in favor of private equity this time.

In fashion

We’ve also heard about how luxury fashion has been downturn-proof – although unlike books, this isn’t a subject I can provide any wisdom on.

But Advent International certainly seems to think the sector is worth investing in. This morning, it agreed to acquire Zimmermann, an Australia-based luxury fashion brand.

The seller is Style Capital, which together with the Zimmermann family, will retain a significant minority share in the company.

That’s all from me today – Chris Witkowsky will be with you tomorrow for Wire Wednesday.

Cheers,

Craig