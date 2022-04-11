Return to search
PE Deals

GTCR and CD&R among PE firms circling Merit Medical Systems: Reuters

GTCR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are among the private equity firms that have expressed interest in acquiring U.S. medical device manufacturer Merit Medical Systems Inc, reported Reuters.

By
Iris Dorbian
-

GTCR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are among the private equity firms that have expressed interest in acquiring U.S. medical device manufacturer Merit Medical Systems Inc, reported Reuters. No financial terms were disclosed.

Source: Reuters