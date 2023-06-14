GTCR and former Mindful execs launch new software platform Stelao

Prior to Mindful, DiMaria was CEO of Eyefi

Founded in 1980, GTCR targets various sectors that include business & consumer services, financial services & technology and media & telecommunications

Based in Chicago, GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital

GTCR has teamed up with Matt DiMaria, Adam Ragauskis, Chris Loeper, Kurt Nelson, and Daniel Bohannon to form Stelao LLC, a Nashville-based enterprise software platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Prior to forming Stelao, DiMaria, Ragauskis, Loeper, Nelson and Bohannon comprised the executive management team at Mindful, a private equity-backed leader in enterprise callback technology. Mindful was sold to Medallia in 2022.

Prior to Mindful, DiMaria was CEO of Eyefi. Previously, he was executive vice president and general manager of Roxio Products Group, a division of Roxio-Corel.

“GTCR’s formation of Stelao with Matt, Adam, Chris, Kurt and Daniel is another excellent example of The Leaders Strategy and builds on our history of successful investments in software,” said Stephen Master, managing director at GTCR in a statement. “Matt and his team have identified a very attractive theme in delivering excellent and measurable customer outcomes, and we look forward to actively working together to find companies to partner with in this space.”

Founded in 1980, GTCR targets companies in the business & consumer services, financial services & technology, healthcare and technology, media & telecommunications sectors.

Based in Chicago, GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital.