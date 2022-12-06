GTCR-backed Corza Medical appoints Testa as CEO and Burmeister as CFO

Both executive appointments are effective in January 2023

Corza Medical, which is backed by GTCR, has named Tom Testa as CEO and a member of the board of directors. He will be succeeding retiring Corza CEO Dan Croteau who will continue to serve on the board of directors.

Corza has named Henry Burmeister as CFO.

Both executive appointments are effective in January 2023.

Prior to his CEO appointment Testa served as chief financial officer of Corza Medical since GTCR’s investment in 2021.

“I have had the pleasure of working hand-in-hand with both Tom and Dan over the past several years to build and grow the Corza business, and we are incredibly fortunate to have such a deep and seasoned group of management leaders,” said Executive Chairman Gregory T. Lucier in a statement. “Tom comes into this role with a tremendous amount of leadership experience and deep knowledge of our strategy, making him an excellent choice for CEO. He has a clear vision for our product portfolio and how to bring the most out of our operations and our team. I know that Dan will serve as a great partner to Tom as we undergo this transition, and I would like to personally thank him for his work in helping establish Corza as a leader in our industry.”

Prior to Corza, Testa served as vice president, general manager of Nordson Corporation’s standalone Nordson Medical business. He joined Nordson Corporation following its acquisition of the Advanced Technologies business from Vention Medical, where Testa served as president. Testa had previously served as CFO of Vention Medical.

Burmeister is a former CFO of Wytech Industries. Prior to Wytech Industries, Burmeister held senior finance roles at Viant Medical and Vention Medical.

