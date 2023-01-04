GTCR-backed Experity taps Berning as CFO

Berning is succeeding Rob Rueckl who will now serve as executive business partner.

Berning first joined Experity from Corza Health in July 2022 as chief corporate development officer

Berning is the former CFO at Great Call, and prior to that he served as CFO at Human Longevity

Based in Chicago, GTCR was founded in 1980

Experity, a provider of on-demand healthcare solutions, has named Brian Berning as chief financial officer.

Berning first joined Experity from Corza Health in July 2022 as chief corporate development officer. Before his career with Corza Health, Berning served as the CFO at Great Call, and prior to that he served as CFO at Human Longevity.

Berning is stepping in as CFO as Rob Rueckl transitions to a new position within the organization after serving as Experity’s CFO for four years. Rueckl will now serve as executive business partner.

“With an extensive career as a financial leader in the healthcare sector, we are thrilled to appoint Brian as the company’s new CFO,” said Dr. David Stern, CEO of Experity in a statement. “Brian’s insight into financial operation leadership, investment and compliance relations as well as his experience leading M&A initiatives makes him a valuable addition to the Experity team as we look to continue to expand our capabilities in the on-demand healthcare market.”

Experity is a portfolio company of GTCR.

Based in Chicago, GTCR was founded in 1980.