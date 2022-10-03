GTCR-backed GCS taps Matthews as CEO

Current GCS CEO Bob Logan is retiring and will help support the company as an advisor during the transition.

Global Claims Services, a portfolio company of GTCR, has named Brian Matthews as CEO. Current GCS CEO Bob Logan is retiring and will help support the company as an advisor during the transition.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, GCS is a provider of insurance tech solutions.

GTCR has acquired GCS in August 2021.

“We are excited to have Brian join the GCS team and lead the company as it enters a new chapter of growth,” said Aaron Cohen, a managing director and head of financial services & technology at GTCR, in a statement. “Brian’s exceptional experience driving growth at technology and data companies will be invaluable as GCS accelerates investments to enhance its technology capabilities, customer experience and new product innovation.”

Most recently, Matthews was president of Appriss Insights. Prior to Appriss, he held leadership roles at growing technology firms including, eOriginal, Verint, and Vubiquity.

GCS was founded in 1993.

Based in Chicago, GTCR invests in business & consumer services, financial services & technology, healthcare and technology, media & telecommunications industries.