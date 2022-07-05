GTCR-backed insurance tech firm GCS promotes Carrigan to CRO

Previously, Carrigan served as senior vice president of sales at GCS and its ITEL Laboratories Inc business

Global Claims Services, a portfolio company of GTCR, has promoted Michael Carrigan to chief revenue officer. Previously, Carrigan served as senior vice president of sales at GCS and its ITEL Laboratories, Inc. business.

“Michael has been a leader in our business for a number of years, playing a key role in expanding the company by bringing ITEL’s InsureTech platform of data-driven solutions to the insurance industry,” said Chris Touchton, president of GCS, in a statement. “The promotion of Michael to chief revenue officer is a testament to both his efforts to partner with our clients to develop and implement tech-enabled solutions and the outstanding team he has built to support our customers.”

Carrigan has been with GCS and the ITEL Laboratories brand for over 12 years. Prior to his role as SVP, he was vice president of business development. Before joining GCS, Carrigan was director of business development for ILD Corp., a back-office technology and telecom service provider. Previously he served as controller for ILD. He holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of North Florida.

GCS was founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1993, GCS is an insurance technology company.