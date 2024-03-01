GTCR-backed Senske Services acquires lawn care and pest control firm Turf Doctor

Senske Services is a provider of lawn care, pest control and home services.

Senske Services, which is backed by GTCR, has acquired Turf Doctor, an Augusta, Maine-based provider of professional lawn care and pest control services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Senske Services is a provider of lawn care, pest control and home services.

Turf Doctor was founded by Michael Russo in 1997.

On the deal, Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Turf Doctor into the Senske family of companies. Michael Russo and his team have built an outstanding organization, and we look forward to continuing their tradition of excellence in lawn care and pest control services.”

As Turf Doctor joins Senske Services, they will now operate under the Blades of Green division with Brad Leahy, COO of Blades of Green, overseeing both operations. Senske Services acquired Blades of Green, a Maryland-based lawn care and pest control company in 2023.

Founded in 1947, Senske is headquartered in Kennewick, Washington.

Based in Chicago, GTCR was founded in 1980.