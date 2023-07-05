GTCR-backed Senske Services buys lawn care company National Turf Service

Senske Services is a provider of residential lawn care, pest control, and home services.

Senske Services, which is backed by GTCR, has acquired Springfield, Virginia-based National Turf Service, a lawn care company.

Senske Services is a provider of residential lawn care, pest control, and home services.

National Turf Service was established in 1970.

On the deal, Senske CEO Casey Taylor said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome the new employees to our team.” He went on to convey his excitement about the opportunity to provide customers with an enhanced range of services, including tree care and pest control.

As part of the transition, National Turf Service will be rebranded to Blades of Green, a division of Senske Services.

Based in Chicago, GTCR was founded in 1980.