GTCR-backed Senske Services scoops up Emerald Lawns

Senske Services, which is backed by GTCR, has acquired Austin-based Emerald Lawns, a lawn care, tree care and pest control company.

Senske Services is a provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and home services.

Emerald Lawns was founded in 2006 by Mary and Luke Hawthorne.

Luke Hawthorne will continue to lead the operations at Emerald Lawns.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 178 talented employees of Emerald into the ever-growing Senske family of brands,” said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services in a statement. “Having spent time with their team, it is evident how they have evolved into a well-established and trusted service provider in Texas.”

Based in Chicago, GTCR targets a number of sectors that include business & consumer services, financial services and healthcare. The private equity firm was founded in 1980.