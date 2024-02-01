GTCR closes Worldpay megadeal; tech investor superstar Chip Schorr expected to start PE firm

OEP's Schorr leaves the firm and is expected to launch a new private equity firm.

Good morning, Hubsters.

It’s a deal-packed morning, starting with GTCR closing its megadeal for Worldpay.

We’ve also got a big scoop on a personnel mover. Kirk Falconer was the first to report that technology dealmaker Chip Schorr has left One Equity Partners and is expected to launch a PE firm soon.

On the healthcare beat, I got two scoops this week: Healthcare-focused PE sponsor Court Square prepping Advanced Diabetes Supply for sale in a story we’re featuring today; and earlier in the week, I covered Webster getting ready to sell CenExel Clinical Research.

It’s the first day of February and the first day of Black History Month. Throughout the month, PE Hub will be showcasing interviews with and profiles of private equity professionals who are Black. Today, we’re revisiting Rafael Canton’s interview with Blackstone’s Verdun Perry. In one of the most read stories of 2023, Perry shares insights on widening the aperture for talent.

Payments processing

Earlier this morning, GTCR announced the completion of its acquisition of 55 percent of Worldpay for $11.7 billion from FIS, which is retaining a 45 percent stake in the target. The deal values Worldplay at $18.5 billion.

As part of the deal closing, GTCR pledged a new capital investment of $1.3 billion for Worldplay to pursue strategic acquisitions.

Worldpay is a payments technology company that allows businesses to make payments in-person and online. The company processes over 40 billion transactions across 146 countries and 135 currencies each.

Rafael interviewed GTCR’s Aaron Cohen about the deal at the time of its July 2023 announcement.

People moves

Chip Schorr, widely viewed as a pioneering technology dealmaker, has left One Equity Partners, Kirk Falconer reported.

Formerly a senior managing director and head of technology investing at OEP for almost nine years, Schorr is expected to remain “an active technology investor” with the aim of launching a new PE firm “in the very near future,” sources told Kirk.

In an e-mail seen by Kirk, Schorr said he will stay involved with OEP portfolio companies “to help maximize the value of those investments” for LPs. These include the recently backed CloudOne Digital, a cloud-hosting sector consolidator, and Mythics, a public sector IT services provider.

Schorr’s career as a tech investor stretches back nearly three decades.

Beginning as an executive at CVC Capital Partners – then a subsidiary of Citigroup – he led the 1997 acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor for $550 million, thought by many to be private equity’s first tech LBO.

With more such deals under his belt – such as AMI Semiconductors, Intersil and MagnaChip Semiconductors – Schorr was in 2005 hired by Blackstone as a senior managing director in the PE group. At the time, CEO Steve Schwarzman said, “Chip is a superstar in his field.”

At Blackstone, Schorr’s deals included the 2006 acquisition of Travelport, a travel-booking software business, from Cendant for $4.3 billion.

In 2011, Schorr departed Blackstone to found Augusta Columbia Capital, later combined with OEP.

Schorr was a key player at OEP, sources said, taking it “from basically zero investments in tech” to a substantial and differentiated position in the market.

As it happens, OEP this week signaled a major change in leadership. Greg Belinfanti, an 18-year veteran of the firm, was named president, succeeding founder Dick Cashin, who will continue as chairman. Belinfanti serves on the board of AdaptHealth, a public medical products company that distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and a rival of our next company featured in the Wire.

Diabetes monitoring

Court Square is prepping a sale process for Advanced Diabetes Supply Company, sources familiar with the matter told me. Based in Carlsbad, California, ADS is one of the three largest distributors of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in the US.

The New York-based healthcare-focused PE sponsor is in the early stages of reviewing interest in ADS and recently engaged Houlihan Lokey as its sellside adviser for the company, sources said.

Advanced Diabetes Supply, based in Carlsbad, California, was formed in 2002 and distributes durable medical equipment for diabetes that include CGMs, insulin pumps, lancets and InPen, a smartphone-equipped home glucose reader.

The company is being marketed off of $100 million in EBITDA generated for 2023, sources said. Based on a fragmented public market for CGM products, the company could generate bids valued between 12x and 15x the company’s trailing EBITDA, pegging the company at up to a $1.5 billion valuation.

Upper mid-market and large-cap PE sponsors could show interest in the company, as well as strategic buyers, though one of the sources said the sponsor-led premium for the business may limit its appeal to strategic buyers.

The CGM market is currently valued at $4.6 billion and is projected to grow at 7.19 percent CAGR for the next few years, as Medicare reimbursements and cost drivers coming down have contributed to strong growth channels for the market, according to Grand View Research.

Increase your aperture

Rafael Canton recently spoke with Blackstone’s Verdun Perry about a wide range of topics, including why secondaries are so compelling in today’s market. The secondaries market has grown over 100-fold in the 23 years since Perry began working in it.

Perry also provided insights on making the PE industry more inclusive, such as recruiting from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Perry’s alma mater, Morehouse College.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Some observers say that the secondaries market has been successful in attracting talent from groups that are underrepresented. Do you agree?

The answer is yes, absolutely. If you look at when I started working in secondaries 23 years ago, even 15 years ago, the secondary market is attracting a lot more diverse talent, whether it be gender, racial or ethnic diversity.

But it doesn’t stop there. If you look at buyouts, venture, credit, growth, real estate, infrastructure, all those asset classes are attracting more diverse talent. I think the reason is many of the groups that run large-scale and small-scale private equity firms or private market firms have increased their aperture in terms of where they recruit from.

Let’s take Blackstone for instance. In 2015, we recruited from only nine universities. Today, it’s over 80 including multiple HBCUs, one of which I’m a proud graduate of, Morehouse College. What we’ve seen is a pivot or evolution in thinking. When you consider what I and other investors do, we search the entire globe to find the best opportunities for investments. Now, many of us are doing the same thing to find our talent.

Firms are looking at Morehouse College, Howard University, Spelman College, Villanova and Middlebury. This isn’t just about Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia and Stanford. Firms are going to schools they have not visited before and are finding new ways to recruit talent. If you are outstanding, and willing to put in the effort, why wouldn’t they bring you on to help build out their talent base?

While there is still work to do, there are fewer barriers to entry for diverse talent looking to enter the private equity industry than there were 10 years ago, and it’s positive for the overall market. This isn’t about giving opportunities to a select group of people. It’s about trying to find the best talent and the best talent comes in all forms.

What advice do you have for PE firms that want to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce?

The first thing is to state your goal and communicate to the entire organization what you are hoping to achieve.

Second, ask the important questions. Where do we recruit from? Why aren’t we diverse today? Maybe it’s where we’re recruiting, or because we’re going back to the same places, or maybe we’re trying to replicate ourselves in a way that creates some blind spots.

Finally, firms might want to go out and get proximate to where diverse talent is. Increase your funnel and speak to those organizations focused on developing diverse talent or visit HBCUs. There’s an abundance of talent at HBCUs, but that talent may be unfamiliar with your firm or the opportunities within your firm.

You have to increase your aperture and look in places maybe you haven’t looked before to bring on talent you might have otherwise missed. It doesn’t have to be rocket science. This isn’t about lowering standards. This is not about compromise. This is about going to all places to find the very best talent.

