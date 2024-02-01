GTCR completes buyout of payments technology provider Worldpay from FIS

According to the terms of the deal, FIS received upfront net cash proceeds of greater than $12 billion at closing

Vijay D’Silva and Louise Parent have agreed to serve as directors of Worldpay

GTCR has completed its acquisition of Worldpay, an Ohio-based provider of payments technology and solutions, from FIS.

The deal puts Worldpay at a valuation of $18.5 billion.

According to the terms of the deal, FIS received upfront net cash proceeds of greater than $12 billion at closing. FIS intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt and repurchase at least $3 billion of shares over the course of 2024.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a provider of financial technology.

“I am pleased to deliver on the commitment we made in July to partially monetize our Merchant Solutions business at an attractive valuation and provide certainty for all stakeholders,” said Stephanie Ferris, CEO and president of FIS in a statement. “With this strategic milestone, we are simplifying our business and driving greater focus on delivering innovative, next-generation financial technology and software solutions to our clients.”

Following the transaction close, Worldpay will establish a board of directors in-line with its change in ownership. Vijay D’Silva and Louise Parent have agreed to serve as directors of Worldpay.

Founded in 1980, GTCR is based in Chicago. The firm seeks to invest in financial services & technology, healthcare, technology, media, telecommunications, business, and consumer services sectors.