GTCR inks partnership to form Harpula

GTCR has teamed up with Steve Powell and Mary Mattes to form Harpula, which will be focused on building a platform in the technology-enabled pharmaceutical solutions industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Harpula is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Powell and Mattes are serving as CEO and chief operating officer of Harpula, respectively, and will make a substantial investment alongside GTCR.

Most recently, Powell served as CEO of Synteract. Prior to leading Synteract, Powell spent more than 25 years in senior leadership roles across pharmaceutical services and technology businesses.

Mattes most recently served as executive vice president, global operations for the Synteract division of Syneos Health. Prior to the Syneos Health acquisition, Mattes was COO of Synteract.

“We look forward to working together with Steve and Mary to build a leading tech-enabled pharmaceutical solutions company,” said Ben Daverman, a managing director and co-head of Healthcare at GTCR, in a statement. “They have an exceptional track record in the pharmaceutical services space with experience across CRO and eClinical organizations. Their backgrounds, industry expertise and strategic vision make them ideal partners as GTCR commits to build a platform in this attractive industry.”

GTCR was founded in 1980. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital.