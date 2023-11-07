GTCR promotes Wright to managing director and Rouzer to principal

Also, the firm has promoted Managing Directors Travis Krueger and Joseph Rubino to serve as co-heads of the firm’s portfolio resources group.

GTCR has promoted Jeff Wright to managing director and Cameron Rouzer to principal.

Also, the firm has promoted Managing Directors Travis Krueger and Joseph Rubino to serve as co-heads of the firm’s portfolio resources group.

On behalf of the firm, co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce the promotions of Jeff and Cameron, which demonstrate the meaningful impact that each of them has had on the growth of our firm.”

Wright joined GTCR in 2010 and Rouzer came on board in 2017.

Wright serves as the firm’s chief legal officer and chief compliance officer.

Rouzer is a director of Mega Broadband Investments, Once For All, Point Broadband and Visionary Broadband, and works closely with Clearwave Fiber, CommerceHub and Gogo.

Krueger joined GTCR in 2005 and Rubino came on board in 2022.

Krueger will also continue to lead GTCR’s efforts in portfolio data and analytics while Rubino will continue to serve as a resource to portfolio companies on key initiatives including cybersecurity, information management, data privacy and risk mitigation.

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago.