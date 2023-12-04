GTCR taps Sullivan as HR chief officer

In this role, Sullivan will lead the firm's talent strategy, and oversee all of GTCR's human resources functions.

She will also work with GTCR’s executive team on key cultural and diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives

Sullivan joins GTCR after 25 years at Morgan Stanley, where she most recently served as a strategic advisor to the chief operating officer

Based in Chicago, GTCR current manages more than $35 billion in equity capital

GTCR has named Peg Sullivan as managing director, chief human resources officer.

In this role, Sullivan will lead the firm’s talent strategy, and oversee all of GTCR’s human resources functions. She will also work with GTCR’s executive team on key cultural and diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives.

“We are excited to have Peg join GTCR, where she will play a critical role in continuing to build our people strategy, driving operational excellence and enhancing our ability to recruit, and retain the very best talent,” said Dean Mihas and Collin Roche, managing directors and co-CEOs of GTCR in a statement. “We recognize the importance of investing in our people and infrastructure to ensure we maintain a supportive, engaging and inclusive culture as we continue to grow.”

Sullivan joins GTCR after 25 years at Morgan Stanley, where she most recently served as a strategic advisor to the chief operating officer. Previously, she was global head of talent management where she led the firm’s efforts to attract, develop and retain top talent.

Based in Chicago, GTCR current manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR was founded in 1980.